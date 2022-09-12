Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lucy Packer has won four England caps

England v Wales Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol Date: 14 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Simon Middleton has made 12 changes for Wednesday's Test against Wales in Bristol, their final game before World Cup selection.

Scrum-half Lucy Packer will make her second start in a position Middleton says is one of his "toughest calls".

Alex Matthews and Marlie Packer return in an equally competitive back row.

Middleton will name his World Cup squad on 20 September, with England's opening game against Fiji on 8 October in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Rugby Football Union is still finalising details of tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, with England captain Sarah Hunter describing the monarch as "an inspirational leader and a female leader at that".

Wales are expected to name their side on Tuesday.

England team to face Wales: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, McKenna; Harrison, L Packer; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Muir, Talling, P Cleall, MacDonald, Reed, Aitchison.

More to follow.