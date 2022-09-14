Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Diamond initially joined Warriors as lead rugby consultant in November 2021 before becoming director of rugby at the end of last season

Worcester boss Steve Diamond says it would be a "remarkable feat" if the owners secure new investment in time to save the financially stricken club.

Warriors owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring said terms of sale for the Premiership club had been agreed with an investor on Tuesday.

With official confirmation expected imminently, Diamond said the new investors "had to deliver".

Warriors are set to play their first home game of the season on Sunday.

After weeks of uncertainty surround the club's future, ever since HMRC issues a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill of £6m and late payments to players and staff, Warriors began the new Premiership campaign with a 45-14 defeat at London Irish on Saturday.

Mystery still surrounds the identity of the club's potential new investor, and whether they would become the new owners or just a stakeholder.

Whittingham and Goldring said the deal would ensure an immediate injection of cash that would enable Sunday's game against Exeter to go ahead.

But that is yet to be made official.

"Let's hope this is not another false dawn. These people have to deliver and I think they're in the last throws of that," Diamond told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"It's better to have a potential deal on the cards than not but if it's another cock-and-bull story, it'll be out in the wash at the weekend because we won't be playing.

"I don't think they're [Whittingham and Goldring] spinning a yarn. I think they've genuinely got somebody."

Diamond added that he "has no real details" about who the potential new investors are - only that they are "rugby fans" and has been told confirmation of the deal is "imminent".

"Not steering the club towards administration is a a really good factor on behalf of the current owners - there are so many ramifications.

"To say that and then go and pull a rabbit out of a hat and find an investor is another remarkable feat."