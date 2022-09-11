Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit just stayed clear of Ali Crossdale in a lengthy sprint to begin the Gloucester comeback

Gallagher Premiership Gloucester (0) 27 Tries: Rees-Zammit, Chapman, penalty try, Clarke Con: Hastings Pen: Hastings Wasps (21) 21 Tries: Atkinson, Shields, Odendaal Cons: Atkinson 3

Gloucester scored 27 unanswered second-half points to recover from 21-0 down and beat Wasps in a memorable Premiership comeback at Kingsholm.

Louis Rees-Zammit ran the length of the field to cross and turn the tide, with Charlie Chapman's try giving more hope.

The visitors had two players in the sin-bin as Gloucester scored a penalty try to go 22-21 up, with Freddie Clarke going over for a bonus-point touchdown.

Charlie Atkinson, Brad Shields and Burger Ogendall had scored for Wasps.

There was a minute's silence before kick-off in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, while black armbands were worn by both sides.

More to follow.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings Chapman; Elrington, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Craig, Ackermann (capt), Taylor, Morgan.

Replacements: Socino, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Tuisue, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Moyle.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Spink, Odendaal, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; Hislop, Cruse, Ryan, Launchbury (capt), McDonald, T Willis, Sheilds, Barbeary.

Replacements: Frost, Millar-Mills, Alo, Morris, J Willis, Porter, Mills, Crossdale.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.