Premiership: Gloucester 27-21 Wasps - Louis Rees-Zammit scores solo try in Glos win
|Gallagher Premiership
|Gloucester (0) 27
|Tries: Rees-Zammit, Chapman, penalty try, Clarke Con: Hastings Pen: Hastings
|Wasps (21) 21
|Tries: Atkinson, Shields, Odendaal Cons: Atkinson 3
Gloucester scored 27 unanswered second-half points to recover from 21-0 down and beat Wasps in a memorable Premiership comeback at Kingsholm.
Louis Rees-Zammit ran the length of the field to cross and turn the tide, with Charlie Chapman's try giving more hope.
The visitors had two players in the sin-bin as Gloucester scored a penalty try to go 22-21 up, with Freddie Clarke going over for a bonus-point touchdown.
Charlie Atkinson, Brad Shields and Burger Ogendall had scored for Wasps.
There was a minute's silence before kick-off in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, while black armbands were worn by both sides.
Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings Chapman; Elrington, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Craig, Ackermann (capt), Taylor, Morgan.
Replacements: Socino, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Tuisue, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Moyle.
Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Spink, Odendaal, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; Hislop, Cruse, Ryan, Launchbury (capt), McDonald, T Willis, Sheilds, Barbeary.
Replacements: Frost, Millar-Mills, Alo, Morris, J Willis, Porter, Mills, Crossdale.
Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.