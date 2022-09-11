Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit stayed clear of Ali Crossdale in a lengthy sprint to begin the Gloucester comeback

Gallagher Premiership Gloucester (0) 27 Tries: Rees-Zammit, Chapman, penalty try, Clarke Con: Hastings Pen: Hastings Wasps (21) 21 Tries: Atkinson, Shields, Odendaal Cons: Atkinson 3

Gloucester scored 27 unanswered second-half points to recover from 21-0 down and beat Wasps in a memorable Premiership comeback at Kingsholm.

Louis Rees-Zammit ran the length of the field to cross and turn the tide, with Charlie Chapman's try giving more hope.

The visitors had two players in the sin-bin as Gloucester scored a penalty try to go 22-21 up, with Freddie Clarke going over for a bonus-point touchdown.

Charlie Atkinson, Brad Shields and Burger Odendaal had scored for Wasps.

There was a minute's silence before kick-off in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, while black armbands were worn by both sides.

Wasps - who have had well-publicised financial problems over the summer - played all the rugby in the first half, despite losing Italy full-back Matteo Minozzi to injury early on.

Alfie Barbeary thought he had opened the scoring before the television match official (TMO) chalked it off for obstruction, but the excellent Atkinson showed quick feet to dummy the Gloucester defence and cross under the posts.

Shields then went over following a fantastic line-break from John Ryan and Wasps' South African debutant Odendaal, who cut through the home side's defence to put them 21-0 at the break - the first time Gloucester had failed to score in the first half at home since February 2020.

Wasps should have put the game out of sight early in the second half but an error allowed Wales winger Rees-Zammit to sprint clear, angling his run perfectly to repel the chasing Ali Crossdale for a world-class finish.

The visitors were already beginning to lose discipline by the time Tom Willis was yellow-carded for collapsing a maul, and shortly after Biyi Alo followed him off for stopping a guaranteed Gloucester try - also resulting in seven points for the Cherry and Whites.

Clarke's close-range try was initially not given until the TMO showed the ball was grounded, and Gloucester successfully defended the final play to earn a seventh Premiership victory in eight over their opponents.

Players stood arm in arm for a minute's silence before kick-off

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings Chapman; Elrington, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Craig, Ackermann (capt), Taylor, Morgan.

Replacements: Socino, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Tuisue, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Moyle.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Spink, Odendaal, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson; Hislop, Cruse, Ryan, Launchbury (capt), McDonald, T Willis, Sheilds, Barbeary.

Replacements: Frost, Millar-Mills, Alo, Morris, J Willis, Porter, Mills, Crossdale.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.