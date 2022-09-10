Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Hassell-Collins was involved in the first of London Irish's three first-half tries and then scored the third

Gallagher Premiership London Irish (19) 45 Tries: Donnell, White, Hassell-Collins, Arundell 2, Joseph, Creevy Cons: Jackson 3 Worcester (0) 14 Tries: Langdon, Shillcock Cons: Williams 2

London Irish made a winning start to the new Premiership season as they ran in seven tries at Brentford to earn a bonus-point win against Worcester.

On a subdued day in west London in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Irish were too good for the Warriors.

First-half tries from Ben Donnell, Ben White and Ollie Hassell-Collins set the Exiles on course for victory.

Henry Arundell came off the bench to cross twice, while Will Joseph and ex-Warriors hooker Gus Creevy also scored.

Warriors' Curtis Langdon did get a try back, to halt the Irish advances, while Jamie Shillcock added a second late on, but it was Arundell who rounded it all off with his second try.

Financially-threatened Warriors have been severely unsettled by the funding crisis that has threatened their very future in recent weeks - and it can be viewed as an achievement just to have made it to the start of the season.

That was all put to one side before the game, with an impeccably observed minute's silence before a rendition of God Save The King - and a big spontaneous burst of applause all round the ground, in honour of Her Majesty.

But, wearing last season's kit, as Worcester cannot yet afford to pay for a new strip, despite a spirited effort from Steve Diamond's side, they simply had no answer to the Exiles' extra cutting edge.

London Irish: Stokes; Joseph, Rona, Janse Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Gigena, Cornish, Chawatama, Simmons, Coleman, Donnell, Pearson, Basham.

Replacements: Creevy, Fischetti, Parker, Ratuniyarawa, Cooke, Englefield, Morisi, Arundell.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Lawrence, Venter, Hearle; Searle, Simpson; Morozov, Faiva, McCallum, Batley, A Kitchener, Lee-Warner, Neild, Kvesic.

Replacements: Langdon, Sutherland, Tyack, G Kitchener, Dodd, Chudley, Williams, Heward.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.