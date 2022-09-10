Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Drombrandt has won seven caps for England since making his debut last year

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle (17) 31 Tries: McGuigan 2, Radwan, Earle, Mulipola Cons: Connon 3 Harlequins (14) 40 Tries: Green, Louw, Head, Anyanwu, Drombrandt, Marchant Cons: Allan 5

Two late tries saw Harlequins take a thrilling win on the opening day of the Premiership season at Newcastle.

Alex Drombrandt and Joe Marchant went over in the last six minutes for Quins.

The home side had led 17-14 at the break thanks to scores from George McGuigan, Adam Radwan and Nathan Earle.

Tyrone Green and Wilco Louw added to George Head and Lennox Anyanwu's scores for Quins before McGuigan's second and Logo Mulipola gave the Falcons the lead again only for the visitors to win it.

The match was preceded by a minute's silence and players wore black armbands to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Defeat meant a losing start for new Falcons director of rugby Dave Walder but he will have been encouraged by how his side matched up to a Quins outfit who came third last season.

Marchant secured the five points for the away side with two minutes to go when he picked up a loose offload as the home side sought a match-winning try of their own.

In the end they were forced to settle for a losing bonus point which came after McGuigan went in at the right-hand corner following a maul for his second try of the afternoon.

Newcastle Falcons: Tait, Radwan, Stevenson, Lucock, Earle, Connon, Barton, Brantingham, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, De Chaves, Robinson, Blamire, Welch.

Replacements: Maddison, Mulipola, Tampin, Merrick, Marshall, Nordli-Kelemeti, Schoeman, Wacokecoke.

Harlequins: Green, David, Northmore, Anyanwu, Murley, Allan, Gjaltema, Marler, Head, Louw, Hammond, Herbst, Kenningham, Lawday, Dombrandt.

Replacements:Walker, Kerrod, Collier, Lamb, Evans, Stafford, Edwards, Marchant.

Referee: Luke Pearce.