Sam Lewis: Bristol Bears sign former Worcester Warriors flanker
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Former Worcester Warriors flanker Sam Lewis has joined Premiership rivals Bristol Bears.
The 31-year-old has been on trial at Ashton Gate during the summer and featured in two pre-season friendlies.
The Welshman made 121 appearances for Worcester in a seven-year spell after moving to Sixways from Ospreys in 2015.
"He was someone who was always a threat when we played Worcester so it's great to have him on our side," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said.
"Sam will bring a lot of value to our team on and off the field and will add to the fierce competition for back-row places."
Bristol have not disclosed the length of Lewis' contract at the club.