A Welsh club rugby player has been banned for three years for using an anabolic steroid.

Liam Jenkins of Welsh Championship club Bedwas tested positive for banned substance Clenbuterol after providing a urine sample to UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in December 2021.

He admitted the offence on 20 January, 2022 and his ban runs from that date.

UKAD said Jenkins' early admission of guilt meant an automatic ban being reduced from four to three years.

The Welsh Rugby Union adheres to UKAD's testing regime, which in turn follows global rules on doping in sport.

UKAD said Jenkins admitted an "error of judgement" in an attempt to improve his physical condition.

The Welsh Championship is the third tier of Welsh rugby.