Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Navidi missed a significant chunk of last season because of a shoulder injury

Wales flanker Josh Navidi will miss the start of Cardiff Rugby's 2022-23 season due to a neck injury.

Navidi, 31, picked up the injury in Wales' third Test defeat to South Africa in Cape Town in July.

"Josh could be out for anything from three to six weeks," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

There is better news of fellow Wales international back-row Ellis Jenkins, who is back in training after a summer knee operation.

Young says Navidi has had two injections in his neck.

"The next week really will determine where he is because it takes a little bit of time for the injections to work," he added.

"We're hoping it won't require surgery and there's no suggestion that it will at this moment in time."

Jenkins is between two and three weeks away from a return to match action.

Young, who has a wealth of back-row options, will give son Thomas Young a run-out when Cardiff round off their pre-season with a friendly against Zebre at the Arms Park on Friday.

That will be the Wales flanker's first appearance since his summer move from Wasps.

Lopeti Timani is also in line for a debut after the Tonga international forward's move from Toulon. He is among the replacements along with fit-again Wales centre Willis Halaholo.

The Cardiff players who toured with Wales in the summer, including new recruits Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau, are set to feature in the United Rugby Championship season opener against Munster on Friday, 16 September.

"I'm really pleased with how the internationals have turned up for pre-season in really good condition," Young added.

"They've recharged their batteries but they've also done the work and we're really happy with where they're at.

"Apart from Josh Navidi they're all - in agreement with the WRU and Wales coach Wayne Pivac - available for the Munster game."