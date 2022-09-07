Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester would receive a 35-point deduction if they go into administration

Some staff at Worcester Warriors are yet to receive any of their August pay despite pledges from the club's owners.

The players eventually received their full monthly salaries on Friday, with other non-playing members of staff paid 65% of their wages.

However, it is understood the remaining 35% of the salaries are still to be paid, while a section of the staff have yet to be paid at all.

Worcester start their Premiership season at London Irish on Saturday.

While Premiership Rugby are confident Worcester will be able to fulfil their fixtures this season, the build-up to the new campaign has been blighted with uncertainty over the club's future.

The Warriors have been hit by a winding-up petition by HMRC over unpaid tax, with wages paid late and the club's accounts frozen.

While local MPs have called for the club to go into administration in order to settle their debts, the owners insist they are working towards selling the club and have three buyers interested.

"All three buyers are serious propositions and all the deals being considered would avoid the club going into administration," owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring said in a joint statement.

"One of the buyers is moving at an especially rapid pace."

However, despite promising last Wednesday all employees would be paid "within five days", this has yet to materialise.

"There is a good number of staff yet to receive anything for August," a source told the BBC on Wednesday.

"The rest of the staff received 65% over the weekend but there has been no update when they will get their remaining wages."