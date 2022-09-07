Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Freddie Lockwood started two European Challenge Cup matches for Newcastle last season

Championship side Jersey Reds have signed Newcastle Falcons forward Freddie Lockwood on a season-long loan.

The back-row, 21, is an ex-England youth international and played nine games for Newcastle last season, six of which were in the Premiership.

Since moving to Kingston Park in 2019 he has also had loans at Blaydon and Darlington Mowden Park.

He is the second Newcastle player in as many years to join Jersey on loan - Cam Nordli-Kelemeti had a spell in 2021.

"Freddie is a promising young player who I believe has the opportunity to establish himself in our squad and push for regular game-time once he regains full match fitness," Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon told the club website.

"He's shown a hunger to get started and I expect him to be putting his hand up for selection from October onwards."

Jersey begin their Championship season on Saturday with a trip to Ampthill, before hosting Coventry on 17 September.