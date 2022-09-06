Close menu

Ben Spencer: Scrum-half replaces Charlie Ewels as Bath captain

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Spencer
Ben Spencer joined Bath after winning four Premiership titles and three Champions Cups with Saracens

Scrum-half Ben Spencer has been named Bath captain for the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old has played more than 50 games since moving to the Somerset club from Saracens in 2020.

Spencer, who has won two caps for England, succeeds team-mate Charlie Ewels in the role.

"Ben is a fantastic player, but most importantly a fantastic man," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan, who took over at The Rec this summer, told the club website.

"He is a highly respected individual in our squad and cares deeply about his team-mates, the support staff and Bath Rugby.

"On the field he is a competitor, leads by example and is a quality communicator, not only through word but via his actions too.

"Ben is consistent in his approach week-by-week and continues to push everyone to be the best version of themselves."

Spencer added: "I'm hugely proud and honoured to be captain of the club.

"Ever since I joined the club it's been an aim of mine to be in the leadership group.

"There are a lot of strong leaders within this group and hopefully we can work together this year and get the boys firing."

Top Stories

Featured