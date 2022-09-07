Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales toured South Africa in the summer of 2022 and lost the series 2-1

It might be hard to believe how quickly it comes around but today marks a year to go until the men's Rugby World Cup begins in France.

The 2023 competition starts in Paris with a showdown between hosts France and New Zealand on 8 September, with the tournament finale on 28 October.

Wales open their campaign against Fiji on 10 September.

Wayne Pivac's side lie ninth in the world rankings, which are currently topped by Ireland.

France are a close second followed by defending champions South Africa and New Zealand with the top four current sides all in the same half of the World Cup draw.

Planning purposes

Pivac addressed a group of around 60 players on the eve of the year-to-go anniversary to outline key dates over the next 12 months.

There is still scope for players outside this group to make a bid for selection, but they will have to make compelling cases over the next season to feature in France.

World Cup squads have been extended to 33 from 31 and Pivac attempted to reflect that by taking a similar number of players on the summer tour of South Africa.

It was a first-choice squad which faced the Springboks, although seasoned campaigners Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright should also be in contention next year after missing the South Africa trip through injury.

Youngsters like Exeter duo Christ Tshiunza and Dafydd Jenkins plus Cardiff's Mason Grady will be looking to impress and force their way in over the next year.

A dozen dates to impress

Wales have a potential 12 matches in three blocks to come before they travel to France.

Autumn internationals will be staged against New Zealand, Georgia, Argentina and Australia in Cardiff before five matches in the 2023 Six Nations.

There are set to be three World Cup warm-ups in August 2023, which include an expected double-header against England, with the games to be confirmed later this season.

The squad will be named after being whittled down following the traditional, gruelling pre-World Cup summer training campaign.

Following the end of a shorter 2022-23 domestic season, Wales will meet up in the summer for fitness camps, with past trips including visits to Poland, Switzerland and Turkey.

South Africa added the 2019 title to their World Cup wins in 1995 and 2007

World Cup schedule

Wales have been drawn in Pool C alongside familiar World Cup group foes Fiji, Georgia and Australia.

They will find out their final opponent in November when Hong Kong, Kenya, Portugal and the United States of America battle it out for the final World Cup spot in a play-off staged in Dubai.

With player welfare in mind, the 2023 tournament will see an extended break between pool matches, with four games in a month, and matches being staged all over France.

Wales will travel to play at four different venues with the regular base in Versailles, not far outside Paris.

The opening game against Fiji will be played in Bordeaux followed by a six-day turnaround before they face the as yet unknown qualifier in Nice.

The Wallabies await eight days later in Lyon on 24 September before a 13-day wait for the pool finale against Georgia in Nantes on 7 October.

Wales' confirmed fixtures

2022 Autumn Nations Series

Saturday 5 November: Wales v New Zealand, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 15:15 GMT

Saturday, 12 November: Wales v Argentina, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 17:30 GMT

Saturday, 19 November: Wales v Georgia, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 13:00 GMT

Saturday, 26 November: Wales v Australia, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 15:15 GMT

Six Nations 2023

Saturday, 4 February: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 14:15 GMT

Saturday, 11 February: Scotland v Wales, Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 16:45 GMT

Saturday, 25 February: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, 16:45 GMT

Saturday, 11 March: Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, 16:45 GMT

Saturday, 18 March: France v Wales, Stade de France, Paris, 14:45 GMT

2023 Rugby World Cup matches

Sunday, 10 September: Wales v Fiji, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, 20:00 BST

Saturday, 16 September: Wales v Qualifier, Stade de Nice, Nice, 16:45 BST

Sunday, 24 September: Wales v Australia, OL Stadium, Lyon, 20:00 BST

Saturday, 7 October: Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, 14:00 BST

World Cup pools

Pool A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

Pool B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

Pool C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Final qualifier winner

Pool D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile.

Current world rankings

1) Ireland

2) France

3) South Africa

4) New Zealand

5) England

6) Argentina

7) Scotland

8) Australia

9) Wales

10) Japan.