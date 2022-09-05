Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Former Scotland international Kenny Logan has revealed his "huge shock" at being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Logan, 50, who won 70 caps for his country, was given the news in February.

After choosing to have his prostate removed, he now says he is "95% back to normal" three months after the operation.

"It's hard because when you're told you've got cancer - I literally fell over," Logan told BBC Breakfast news.

"I didn't see it coming, no symptoms whatsoever, I had to go looking for it."

Stirling-born Logan, whose club career took him to Glasgow, London Wasps and London Scottish, made his international debut in 1992 against Australia at the age of 20.

The winger went on to score 20 tries for Scotland over an 11-year period before retiring after the 2003 World Cup.

"I went to get a wellness check," he explained. "I sat down with the guy and he said 'Everything's fine, your hormone's are fine, but your PSA [Prostate-specific antigen] is high'.

"I said 'What does that mean?' He said 'It's to do with your prostrate, you should probably get checked'.

"So I got checked and very quickly within about three or four months I had a biopsy and they said there's something there but we'll just keep an eye on it.

"The big figure he said to me was '40% of your mates have got this and they just don't know they've got it.'

"And this year, February 7, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer which was a huge shock."

'Extremely lucky'

Logan admitted he was "pretty battered" after surgery, but says he is now on the mend.

"I had to make some decisions, three decisions," he said.

"One - do you go for radiotherapy, take it out, or bracket therapy. So I decided to take it out.

"I'm now three months since the operation, had the prostate out, I'm probably 95% back to normal. I'm extremely lucky."

In May, another former Scotland international, Scott Hastings, revealed that he was also battling cancer.

The 57-year-old former British and Irish Lions player has received chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.