Manu Tuilagi did not feature for Sale in any of their pre-season fixtures

Sale centre Manu Tuilagi has said he would "love to play" for England at the 2023 Rugby World Cup but must stay fit after a succession of injuries.

The 31-year-old missed England's tour of Australia earlier this summer in order to have surgery on his knee.

The Sharks and England agreed "a summer of rest and a full pre-season" was best for Tuilagi before the start of the season against Northampton on Friday.

"We'll see what happens," Tuilagi told the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"I'd love to play [at the World Cup] but for me it's just staying fit and training well and playing well."

Since England's 2019 Rugby World Cup final defeat by South Africa, Tuilagi has struggled with injury, making just six international appearances.

Tuilagi, who was restricted to just eight Premiership appearances for Sale last season, did not feature in any of the club's pre-season fixtures as he continues his recovery.

"I just want to be out there," he added. "It's been a tough pre-season. I didn't do much of it. I was coming back from my knee. It's been tough but I'm back into it now and looking forward to it.

"For me there's training and there's the game. I can't wait."