Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Harper came through Sale Sharks' academy having signed as a teenager from Southport RUFC

Sale Sharks tight-head prop James Harper has signed a new deal to remain with the Premiership club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Harper made his senior debut for the club as a replacement in their match against London Irish in March 2021.

The Liverpool-born 21-year-old was ruled out for most of last season with a knee injury, however.

"It's a great place to be at the moment and I think we can achieve something special this season," he said.

"Last season was frustrating for me with the injury, but I'm fit again now and I want to play as many Premiership games as possible for Sale and then see where that takes me.

"Everyone at the club is excited for the season to start."

Sale kick off their 2022-23 Premiership campaign at home to Northampton Saints on Friday.