Worcester Warriors are scheduled to start the new Premiership season on 10 September

Worcester Warriors players, coaches and staff have now been paid their delayed wages, BBC Hereford and Worcester reports.

The payments began to be made on Friday after being held up by an IT issue.

It is understood that Warriors' players have all been paid in full, with other staff being paid 65% of their salaries.

Premiership Rugby said in a statement external-link the club would be able to participate in the new season after the assurances over payments.

HMRC hit Warriors with a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, believed to be in excess of £6m, in August.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "We will continue to work together to provide the Worcester Warriors owners with the best opportunity for developing their future sustainability plans."

Worcester start the new season with a trip to London Irish on Saturday, 10 September.