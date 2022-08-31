Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Flanker Sean Reffell will start for Ulster against Exeter on Friday

Ulster v Exeter Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 2 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage : Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer

Ulster have named five new signings in their starting team to face Premiership side Exeter Chiefs in Friday's pre-season friendly at Kingspan Stadium.

Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sean Reffell, Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery all line out.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has named an extended matchday squad which includes a blend of youth and experience, captained by Jordi Murphy.

Among a raft of replacements is Jacob Stockdale, who returns from injury.

The teams will be meeting for the first time since the 2016-17 Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

Looking ahead to his first run-out for Ulster, Toomaga-Allen, said: "I'm excited to run out in front of our supporters and for the hype around playing at Kingspan Stadium under the Friday night lights.

"I want to show my teammates and the coaches what I can do to earn their respect. That will be a big thing for me against Exeter Chiefs."

Murphy will be joined in the back row by Academy flanker Harry Sheridan and new signing Sean Reffell.

In the front row, Callum Reid packs down with Declan Moore, who made his move from Munster official this season, and Toomaga-Allen.

Another summer signing, Bradshaw-Ryan, and Sam Carter, are paired together in the second row.

Behind the pack, new half-backs McDonald and Flannery will get their first outing for Ulster.

Ian Madigan and Angus Curtis are paired in midfield, with Rob Lyttle, Aaron Sexton, and Shea O'Brien, who has been awarded an Ulster contract after impressing for City of Armagh, named in the back three.

Stockdale and Cormac Izuchukwu will both be making their returns from injury layoffs as the Irish province prepares for its opening United Rugby Championship match against Connacht in Belfast on 17 September.

Ulster: Shea O'Brien; Aaron Sexton, Angus Curtis, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle; Jake Flannery, Michael McDonald; Callum Reid, Declan Moore, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sam Carter; Harry Sheridan, Sean Reffell, Jordi Murphy (capt).

Replacements from: Eric O'Sullivan, Tom Stewart, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O'Connor, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Conor McKee, Billy Burns, Jacob Stockdale, Luke Marshall, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Rory Telfer.