Flanker Justin Tipuric has played 85 internationals for Wales

Ospreys and Wales flanker Justin Tipuric will play his first match in 14 months in Friday's pre-season friendly against Northampton in Bridgend.

Tipuric, 33, suffered a serious shoulder injury while playing for the British and Irish Lions against Japan in Murrayfield in June 2021.

He missed the 2021-22 season but has returned to pre-season training.

It is the Ospreys' second pre-season match following a 41-14 win over Hartpury University.

Tipuric suffered the injury in the same game that Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones dislocated his shoulder.

While Jones was able to return within three weeks to link up with the Lions in South Africa, Tipuric had suffered a shattered scapula.

Justin Tipuric playing for British and Irish Lions against Japan in June 2021

It was an injury Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said rugby had never seen before and was more associated with a traffic accident.

Tipuric has been named in a 29-man squad with the starting side to be finalised before kick-off at the Brewery Field.

Ospreys (from): Nicky Smith, Garyn Phillips, Rhys Henry, Tom Botha, Ben Warren, Scott Baldwin, Elvis Taione, Rhys Davies, Huw Sutton, Bradley Davies, Tristan Davies, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Ethan Roots, Harri Deaves, Morgan Morris, Rhys Webb, Reuben Morgan Williams, Matthew Aubrey, Stephen Myler, Jack Walsh, Keelan Giles, Tom Florence, Luke Morgan, Joe Hawkins, Keiran Williams, Luke Scully, Cai Evans, Max Nagy.

Northampton: George Hendy; Ollie Sleightholme, Matt Proctor, Fraser Dingwall, James Ramm; James Grayson, Alex Mitchell (capt), Emmanuel Iyogun, Mike Haywood, Paul Hill, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Alex Coles, Angus Scott-Young, Sam Graham, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Alex Waller, Sam Matavesi, Robbie Smith, Alfie Petch, Oisín Heffernan, Alex Moon, Brandon Nansen, Aaron Hinkley, Geordie Irvine, Callum Braley, Tom James, Matt Arden, Tom Collins, Joel Matavesi, Tom Litchfield, Courtnall Skosan.