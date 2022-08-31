Stockdale's only appearance last season came in Ulster's URC opener against Glasgow

Ulster v Exeter Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 2 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper has backed a fully-fit Jacob Stockdale to hit the ground running as he returns after nearly a year on the sidelines.

The Ireland wing, 26, is set to feature in Ulster's pre-season friendly against Exeter on Friday having played just once last season.

Stockdale has not featured since the opening day of the 2021-22 campaign, when he sustained an ankle injury.

"Jacob is absolutely flying," confirmed Soper.

"He has had quite the 12 months since he last played for Ulster, getting married and becoming a dad.

"He's got a real focus about his rugby and he's busting to get started and I think everybody can look forward to seeing Jacob get back out there doing Jacob things."

Wings Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy were among those to impress as part of a dangerous Ulster backline last season, and their performances mean Stockdale faces a considerable challenge if he is to secure a regular starting spot at the province.

The Lisburn man will also be looking to reignite his international career, having won the last of his 35 Ireland caps against Japan in July 2021.

"He has a real focus about what he's doing in training," Soper continued.

"For a young man he's becoming one of the more experienced guys in the backs, and he's becoming something of a leader, particularly among the backfield guys.

"You just see him growing as a person with everything that's going on outside of rugby and that's starting to come through in and around our environment as well, and I think that will be a real benefit to him as a rugby player and I think we'll see a good version of Jacob Stockdale in the next few months."

Henderson and Hume to miss opening URC rounds

James Hume will miss Ulster's opening fixtures having been injured during Ireland's tour of New Zealand

Ulster will begin their competitive season at home to Connacht on 17 September without captain Iain Henderson and centre James Hume, both of whom underwent surgery during the summer having been forced to leave Ireland's successful tour of New Zealand early though injury.

Lock Henderson picked up a knee injury before the opening game of the tour, and used the period on the sidelines to have hand surgery that had been required for some time, while Hume was treated for a groin injury picked up against the Maori All Blacks.

Both players are back on the training pitch although have not yet been reintegrated in to the main squad with Soper confirming neither would be available for the "early rounds" of the season.

Ulster could also be without a number of players in the autumn with several in line to be selected for an Emerging Ireland squad that will play three games in South Africa.

Led by Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby, the 35-man panel will play three South African club sides across a nine-day period - with the first game on the 30 September being played on the same day that Ulster are scheduled to host Leinster.

"We'll have to adapt in that period, but I suppose what we've learned in the last two years through Covid and all that is you've got to be able to adapt to these things that get thrown up," said Soper.

"We were able to adapt in weeks where we lost a number of players two or three days before a game, so we'll know weeks leading in who we're going to be missing and we can plan for that and adapt.

"When one guy is out another guys gets an opportunity and that's the nature of professional rugby."