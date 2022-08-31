England's players made a splash in the autumn internationals after their successful Jersey training camp in 2021

The England rugby union squad will return to Jersey for a training camp ahead of the autumn internationals.

For a second year Eddie Jones' squad will be hosted by Championship club Jersey Reds and use facilities at the Strive high performance centre.

"We enjoyed our time in Jersey last year," Jones said. "It has excellent facilities and the island is a great setting for a productive training camp.

"It helped us lay the foundations for a successful autumn campaign."

England beat Tonga, Australia and world champions South Africa last November after their last visit to the Channel Islands the previous month.

This November they will host Argentina (6 November), Japan (12 November), New Zealand (19 November) and South Africa (26 November) at Twickenham.

Jones added: "We have 13 Tests to the Rugby World Cup so each game is a great learning opportunity and a chance to keep moving forward for this young team. It's vital that we keep building our cohesion and adapting tactically.

Mark Morgan, director of the ambitious Reds, who currently play in England's second tier, said the return of England for a five-day camp was a ringing endorsement of rugby on the island.

He told BBC Radio Jersey: "The last time Eddie was here I think the group were pretty happy and, let's be honest, they went off and performed pretty well in those autumn internationals. They were very keen to come back.

"It's all down to the facilities we have that they enjoy utilising and also great support from the island, both at government level, I'm not talking about money, but encouraging people to come along, and the supporters are really excited about it too.

"I think they feel comfortable when they come here. We'll definitely be having another open training session."

He added: "It emphasises that there is a lot of respect for the level of professionalism with which Jersey Reds conduct ourselves. It's not just England we've had the British & Irish Lions too, this season we have had two Premiership teams visiting and we have Bath Rugby coming on Friday.

"It speaks volumes to the way we carry ourselves and the recognition that there is amongst senior rugby players and managers as to the professionality we can deliver here for them."