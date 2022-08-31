Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Griff Evans has impressed Scarlets while playing for Cardiff University

Scarlets have added former Cardiff Met captain Iwan Shenton and second-row Griff Evans for the 2022-23 season.

Back row Shenton, 22, has played for Aberavon in the Welsh Premiership.

Evans, 21, will continue to play for Llandovery, also in the Premiership, on his dual contract with club and region.

James Davies, the former Wales flanker who is now Scarlets' recruitment and operations manager, says Shenton and Evans have underlined their potential in pre-season training.

Davies says Shenton "is a player with a lot of potential and we are looking forward to seeing how he develops".

Of Evans, Davies said: "He is an athletic forward with a good skillset and has been a consistent performer for Llandovery in the Premiership."

Scarlets continue their preparations for the new season when they host Bristol Bears on Friday, 2 September (19:00 BST).