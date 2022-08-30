Close menu

Worcester Warriors: Players and staff will not be paid on time this week

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester Warriors are scheduled to start the new Premiership season on 10 September
Worcester's players and staff have been told they will not be paid on time this week as the future of the Premiership club remains uncertain.

In an email to employees, the club's owners said they "do not have the money at this moment" to fulfil the payroll on Wednesday.

It throws further doubt over whether Worcester will be able to take their place in the Premiership this season.

Late wages could also lead to an exodus of front-line players from Sixways.

The Warriors are due to play a pre-season friendly against Glasgow in Inverness on Friday, with the new Premiership season starting a week later.

But the future of the club has been in doubt since they defaulted on a tax payment last month, which led to a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Worcester are believed to owe in excess of £6m to HMRC, as well as £14m to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport in the form of a Covid loan.

A number of parties have expressed an interest in buying Worcester, but this would be contingent on the current owners taking the beleaguered club into administration.

In his message to staff on Tuesday, co-owner Colin Goldring said they are "not able to access funds" after the club's bank accounts were frozen.

He added: "We have never given up on doing everything in our power to pay salaries tomorrow, the last day of the month.

"We have made some progress on this and had hoped by today we would be able to confirm the funding is secured, but there are no guarantees until contracts are signed and until that happens I'm sorry to say the outcome tomorrow remains uncertain.

"It will be small comfort in the face of the present situation but I can promise we will not give up and will continue pushing the finance raise today and tomorrow, we are giving this everything we've got."

The situation has now reached a critical point, with the Telegraph reporting highly-rated flanker Kyle Hatherell will be the first key squad member to leave Sixways.

It is understood that England internationals such as club captain Ted Hill have also received cut-price offers from other clubs, although many Premiership rivals do not have the room in their salary cap to sign extra players.

With the club accounts frozen, Worcester's shirt sponsor has stepped forward and offered to pay costs for Friday's friendly, but it is thought Worcester need to confirm within days whether they will be able to compete in the Premiership this season.

Premiership Rugby have been approached for comment.

  • Comment posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 17:11

    WAIT TILL PAYDAY before telling anyone. Time to find a new job....

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 17:11

    £6m owed to HMRC. £14m taxpayers covid money. £5m CVC - where is it all? Car park sold for £50k- stinks.

    Feel for the staff. Where has the RFU been throughout this. Club can’t be allowed to fold & £20m taxpayers money vanish. RFU must be held accountable for this mess - they’ve run the sport above its means. An inflated opinion of its value - and not tackled the cheats - which pushed up wages

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 17:15

      The Academy replied:
      You mean the prl rather than the rfu I think.

  • Comment posted by julianj, today at 17:10

    Rack up debt walk away and don’t pay while the bosses get top wages.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:06

    And you've got selfish and greedy train drivers on £45k a year or more whinging and moaning . There'll be clerical staff/cleaning staff etc. at Worcester on far less money and they're not being paid at all.

    That's not designed as a political rant but merely to give some perspective. I hope they're all paid what their owed as soon as possible!

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 17:09

      The Academy replied:
      Yup the Tories are scum alright.

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, today at 17:01

    Another club following Rugby Leagues’s lead 🤫😉😂😂
    Some will understand.

  • Comment posted by U19603684, today at 16:59

    Sad day for english rugby to see a club with history like worcester go into administration. Some big bucks would be needed to save it from HMRC now

    • Reply posted by dad, today at 17:05

      dad replied:
      Save it from HMRC? Pay over what is due!

  • Comment posted by John The Wise One, today at 16:50

    Solution is simple, remove the wage cap, encourage competition of the finest, allow the big spenders to come in, make it more customer and advertiser friendly, Sky etc will come and so will the cash. However, 'rugby' doesnt really want the professionalism of football. It prefers the pie and a pint approach.

    • Reply posted by Working British, today at 16:53

      Working British replied:
      If only and the money comes from where

  • Comment posted by Poultice, today at 16:49

    Their star players may struggle to find new homes locally, the other 12 Prem clubs are bang up against the cap, plus their stars are not that starry for the most part, VdM and Hill aside the rest are average at best.

    • Reply posted by Working British, today at 16:52

      Working British replied:
      Thought the RFU had fixed that by looking at upping the wage cap for the few rich teams in the premiership

  • Comment posted by Working British, today at 16:49

    So the RFU wouldn’t allow clubs without a 10,000 seat stadium to be promoted into the premiership
    How out of touch are the people in charge
    This is a disaster unfolding with a few people destroying the lives of many

    • Reply posted by AOK, today at 17:01

      AOK replied:
      What does the stadium capacity have to do with Worcester's unfortunate demise? Bums on seats means money, so if you don't have capacity for 10,000 then you limit the growth and earning potential for the sport at the highest level in the country. Just for added measure, the average attendance last season was north of 12,000, so the 10,000 minimum capacity is justified

  • Comment posted by maxrodon, today at 16:48

    Sports finance is a mad thing.In football, Barcelona FC owe some players wages and are still able and allowed to purchase new players for Millions.
    I don't follow Worchester Warriors but love all sports and hope the club gets out of this mess for the staff, players and fans. It would be a huge loss.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 16:37

    This is the Blackburn Rovers story all over again. One man’s ambition is not enough to sustain a club with very little top flight history, and with big household name clubs within a short drive.

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 16:53

      Kev replied:
      No top flight history? Blackburn Rovers were one of the biggest teams when the football league began and had been league champions on more than one occasion.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 16:33

    And football teams xan throw £80m at one player!

    Without SKY in this country no sport can thrive.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 16:39

      The Nadger replied:
      Sport would really thrive without sky.
      They have distorted the true value of most sports by overpaying and the sports like cricket, rugby and tennis miss the publicity of free to air viewing to inspire the next generation.

  • Comment posted by Al Bagu Brath, today at 16:31

    A real shame what is happening at Worcester but can’t the blazers just print more money and bail them out like they did with the banks in 08 and throughout the whole of the pandemic?

    • Reply posted by Theprofessor, today at 16:45

      Theprofessor replied:
      Why should they. A rugby club is not important enough.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 16:30

    Finally some coverage and a HYS. About time! A right sorry mess brought about by some ‘questionable’ ownership, without wanting to be subject to libel.
    The only option at the moment looks to be administration and new ownership for a scaled down Worcester. That is of course if, big if, the current owners want to sell what they now own.
    Tough times for Worcester fans, but I hope they pull through

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 16:30

    Terrible for those guys not knowing if they're going to have a job going forwards with the state of the country as it is. Less so for the big name players like Hill, VDM who will all be snapped up. Big questions of whether there is a relaxation of salary caps though too.

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 16:30

    How much did Rugby Union get given during Covid????
    Someone's made a mint from this.

    • Reply posted by PieNtries, today at 17:14

      PieNtries replied:
      Yep, spot on. WW got £14m !!!! Where is it…?

  • Comment posted by fbear, today at 16:30

    How does it get to a point where a club with a relatively small turnover get hit with a £6m HMRC invoice? Just smacks of terrible administration to me. Feel for all staff involved in the club.

    • Reply posted by Theprofessor, today at 16:47

      Theprofessor replied:
      Remember that HMRC represents Joe Public the taxpayer. This rugby club has not been making its contribution to society. They deserve to go under!

  • Comment posted by Copy and paste, today at 16:29

    Not good. Nothing like PL footballers earn but Int rugby players still on a good whack so unless Worcester players take a pay cut could be tricky. Can see them off loading highest earners and maybe volunteering to go down to Championship? Without best players they'll be slaughtered in Gallagher league. That's if they don't get forced out anyway through unpaid bills.

    • Reply posted by Erse, today at 16:31

      Erse replied:
      a good whack with a remarkably short career span. ~10 years.

      taxed at 40% for the best part. Not saying they're not on good money, but it's certainly not retire at 30 scenario.

  • Comment posted by Hocusocus, today at 16:16

    Join the club. Can't find a job anywhere...Not unless I want to work 40 hours a week!!

    • Reply posted by Nick Selby, today at 16:45

      Nick Selby replied:
      Loads of jobs out there but most are crap and minimum wage!!

