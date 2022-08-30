Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Francois Hougaard won bronze with South Africa in the rugby sevens competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Wasps scrum-half Francois Hougaard has signed a new deal to remain with the Premiership club for the 2022-23 season.

The 34-year-old South Africa international joined in 2021 after five years with Worcester Warriors.

"I'm delighted to have re-signed with Wasps," he told the club website. external-link

"The set-up here is great and the facilities are second to none. I can't wait to start training again and to get back out in front of the fans."

Hougaard represented the Springboks in 46 Tests between 2009 and 2017, and also went on to play at the 2016 Olympics, winning bronze in the rugby sevens competition.

Prior to joining Worcester, Hougaard played in Super Rugby for the Bulls, making 88 appearances.

"He was a great addition to the squad last season and brought some moments of magic in the latter stages of last season," Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said.

"Francois' rugby intelligence and experience is what it takes to succeed in the Premiership. His versatility and strength to play both nine and on the wing is exactly what we need."