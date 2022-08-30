Tommy Freeman scored a hat-trick of tries against Newcastle in the final regular-season game of 2021-22

England winger Tommy Freeman has signed a new contract with Northampton Saints, described as "long-term".

Freeman, who can also play on the wing, scored 14 tries in 18 appearances for Saints last season.

The 21-year-old was first called up by England for the 2021 autumn internationals and won two caps on the summer tour to Australia.

"Tommy is a bona fide freak of an athlete," director of rugby Phil Dowson told the Saints website.

"He's tall, big and fast, but he's also ludicrously skilful as well, and those things combined add up to a special player.

"Tommy makes good decisions. He can see space and has the ability to beat a player or put the ball on his foot at the right time, or throws offloads and has the confidence to do it for his club or country."

Freeman made his Premiership debut when still a teenager in 2019-20 and was named the club's young player of the season last term.

"[Former director of rugby] Chris Boyd gave me the platform to break into the first team and I'm excited about what's to come with Dows at the helm - this is an environment I really wanted to remain a part of and everyone in the squad is working hard for next season," he said.

"Competition in the back three at Saints is always really strong, so I've always just tried to focus on grabbing my opportunities with both hands, and I love the freedom we are given as a squad to express ourselves on the field."