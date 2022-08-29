Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australia clinched their first men's title to make it a double for the country with the women's crown

Australia have won their first men's World Rugby Sevens title after taking bronze in the series finale in Los Angeles.

A 21-7 victory over Samoa at Dignity Health Sports Park was enough to clinch top spot in the standings ahead of nearest challengers Fiji and South Africa.

The win follows Australia women's World Rugby Sevens success in May.

"It is quite surreal to be honest," said coach John Manenti.

"It's been a pretty amazing run. It's very special and certainly nice to have the double."

Australia's triumph comes after the disappointment of missing out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this month.

The 2022 series began in November last year and the tournament in California was the last of nine. Australia were the only side to reach the quarter-finals in all of them, winning one.

Tries from Corey Toole, Henry Paterson and Dietrich Roache secured victory over Samoa, before New Zealand beat Fiji 28-21 in the gold-medal match.