Australia 25-17 South Africa: Two Fraser McReight tries helps Wallabies to victory
|Australia v South Africa, Rugby Championship
|Australia: (10) 25
|Tries: McReight 2, Koroibete Cons: Lolesio 2 Pens: Lolesio 2
|South Africa: (3) 17
|Try: Smith 2 Con: Jantjies 2 Pen: Pollard
Australia moved top of the Rugby Championship table after a comfortable victory over South Africa in Adelaide.
Flanker Fraser McReight scored two tries for the Wallabies, with Marika Koroibete adding a third.
Kwagga Smith notched two late tries for the Springboks but Australia continued their nine-year unbeaten streak on home soil against the world champions.
