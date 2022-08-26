Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

McReight also scored against Argentina in the opening round of games

Australia v South Africa, Rugby Championship Australia: (10) 25 Tries: McReight 2, Koroibete Cons: Lolesio 2 Pens: Lolesio 2 South Africa: (3) 17 Try: Smith 2 Con: Jantjies 2 Pen: Pollard

Australia moved top of the Rugby Championship table after a comfortable victory over South Africa in Adelaide.

Flanker Fraser McReight scored two tries for the Wallabies, with Marika Koroibete adding a third.

Kwagga Smith notched two late tries for the Springboks but Australia continued their nine-year unbeaten streak on home soil against the world champions.

