Australia 25-17 South Africa: Two Fraser McReight tries helps Wallabies to victory

Fraser McReight goes over for a try
McReight also scored against Argentina in the opening round of games
Australia v South Africa, Rugby Championship
Australia: (10) 25
Tries: McReight 2, Koroibete Cons: Lolesio 2 Pens: Lolesio 2
South Africa: (3) 17
Try: Smith 2 Con: Jantjies 2 Pen: Pollard

Australia moved top of the Rugby Championship table after a comfortable victory over South Africa in Adelaide.

Flanker Fraser McReight scored two tries for the Wallabies, with Marika Koroibete adding a third.

Kwagga Smith notched two late tries for the Springboks but Australia continued their nine-year unbeaten streak on home soil against the world champions.

More to follow.

