New Wasps signing Cam Dodson is looking forward to making his debut at the Coventry Building Society Arena

Wasps have signed second row Cam Dodson from Major League Rugby in America after a successful preseason trial.

The 26-year-old grew up in Stoke but has developed into a professional through college rugby and then MLR.

He attended Grand Canyon University in Arizona and after impressing in the Collegiate National 7s competition, was picked up by Austin Gilgronis in MLR.

"Cam has shown great potential since joining us in June," head coach Lee Blackett told the club website.

"It was clear he is an impressive athlete and someone we wanted to keep."

Dodson will be initially loaned to Ampthill in the Championship.

"I'm really excited to have signed for Wasps. We've had a really strong pre-season so I'm glad I can put the practise into action," he said.

"I'm looking forward to pulling on the Black and Gold shirt and running out in front of the fans."

Wasps, currently under financial pressure with talks ongoing over unpaid tax and debt to bondholders, begin the season at Gloucester on Sunday, 11 September.