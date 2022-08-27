Scotland were kept scoreless in the second-half as the USA came from behind to win 21-17 at the DAM Health Stadium

World Cup warm-up: Scotland v United States Scotland 17 (17) Tries: Skeldon, Lloyd Con: Nelson (2) Pen: Nelson United States 21 (16) Tries: Rogers (2), Zackary Con: Pen: Kelter, Cantorna

Scotland were narrowly beaten by the United States in a fast-paced and exciting summer Test match in Edinburgh.

Tries from Lana Skeldon and Rhona Lloyd helped Scotland to a 17-16 lead at the break after a tight first period in which Hope Rogers and Kate Zackary crossed for the visitors.

But a second close-range score from Rogers with 15 minutes left proved decisive for the USA.

Scotland play Spain on 11 September.

Bryan Easson's side are building towards the World Cup in New Zealand this Autumn, with their opener against Wales taking place on 9 October.

Keen to make an early impression, Scotland flew out of the blocks and showed they meant business against the USA, who are ranked five places above them at fifth in the world.

Hooker Skeldon scored from a rolling maul after Chloe Rollie was taken out illegally following a chip over the top, but the visitors came storming back when prop Rogers barged over after sustained pressure.

That added to an Alev Kelter penalty for an 8-7 lead, but the Scots were soon back in front when Helen Nelson's floating pass found Lloyd, who scorched past two defenders to score in the corner.

Nelson nailed her second conversion for 14-8 before another USA penalty - this time from Gabby Cantorna - flew between the sticks and then number eight Zackary shrugged off two defenders to finish in the corner as the USA led for the first time.

But Nelson's penalty on the stroke of half-time ensured Scotland had a one-point lead heading into the second-half.

The visitors passed up an early chance to-retake the lead after the break when Halle Taufoou inexplicably dropped the ball under the sticks after a terrific offload from Zackary set her free.

But eventually Rodgers battered her way over for a second try to give the USA a five-point advantage heading into the final 15 minutes, which Scotland could not overcome.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson: "It was exactly the workout we were looking for against a really physical side. We're getting closer and closer each game. We're putting in some really good performances.

"That was against the fifth best team in the world, and we were there until the last play of the game. It's just playing more often with this group. They're training full-time and hard over the summer and we'll continue to keep working."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Hannah Smith, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Molly Wright, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm , Louise McMillan, Evie Gallagher.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Elliann Clarke, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel-Roberts, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell.

USA: Alev Kelter, Jennine Detiveaux, Eti Haungatau, Katana Howard, Lotte Clapp, Gabby Cantorna, Olivia Ortiz; Hope Rogers, Joanna Kitlinski, Nick James, Hallie Taufoou, Jenny Kronish, Jordan Matyas, Rachel Johnson, Kate Zackary.

Replacements: Jett Hayward, Catie Benson, Charli Ashenbrucker, Perris-Redding, Carly Waters, Meya Bizer, Tess Feury.