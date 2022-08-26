Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Emma Orr returns to the starting line-up in Edinburgh

Nineteen-year-old Emma Orr is handed only her third Scotland start as Bryan Easson makes three changes to his side to host United States on Saturday.

The centre, who started against Wales and France in this season's Six Nations, was on the bench as Scotland lost 15-14 to Ireland last time out.

Also returning are experienced pair Hannah Smith and Louise McMillan on the wing and openside flanker respectively.

Back Shona Campbell and forward Rachel McLachlan drop to the bench.

Experienced fly-half Sarah Law misses out in the first match of Scotland's summer Test series at DAM Health Stadium designed to prepare the side for the World Cup finals at the end of the year.

Exeter Chiefs full-back Chloe Rollie will make her 50th appearance, while University of Edinburgh's Elliann Clarke could make her debut from the bench.

Saturday's visitors are also preparing for this year's delayed World Cup finals and are ranked fifth in the world - five places above Scotland.

Easson has relished being able to have a first full pre-season with his squad thanks to extra funding directed towards the women's squad to prepare for the finals in New Zealand.

"The exciting part now is for us all to get on the field and put together everything that we have been working on," he told the Scottish Rugby website.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs), Rhona Lloyd (Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais), Emma Orr (Biggar), Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors), Molly Wright (Sale Sharks), Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors), Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning), Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Louise McMillan (Saracens), Evie Gallagher (Worcester Warriors).

Replacements: Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Elliann Clarke (Edinburgh University), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Meryl Smith (Edinburgh University), Shona Campbell (Edinburgh University).