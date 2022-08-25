Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ken Jones in action against Scotland in one of his 14 Wales caps

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Ken Jones has died at the age of 81.

Jones scored five tries in 14 internationals for Wales between 1962 and 1966.

He also played six Tests for the Lions on two tours in South Africa in 1962 and Australia and New Zealand in 1966.

Jones, who also toured South Africa with Wales in 1964, retired aged 27 having played club rugby for Llanelli and Cardiff.

Jones, known as DK, was educated at Gwendraeth Grammar School, played for Tumble RFC and began his first-class career with Llanelli in 1959, playing more than 140 times for the club.

He also represented Barbarians and Oxford University, winning a Varsity Blue before linking up with Cardiff in 1965, where he made 104 appearances over five seasons.

"I was fortunate to play with Ken during the 1960s," said Cardiff life president Peter Thomas.

"He was a brilliant player and more importantly a wonderful, delightful man. He was great company and a lot of fun.

"As a Test Lion, who scored a first Test try on the 1962 tour of South Africa and with more than 100 appearances for Cardiff, he has to go down as one of our great players.

"He will be missed by everyone that knew him and our thoughts go to his family and friends at this difficult time."