Owner Cecil Duckworth celebrated Worcester's first promotion to the Premiership in 2004 with skipper Pat Sanderson and coach John Brain

The family of ex-Worcester owner Cecil Duckworth have issued a statement to say they are 'very saddened' at the at-risk Premiership club's current woes.

The Midlands club, built by Worcester Bosch heating firm owner Duckworth's money around the turn of the new millennium, are at risk of having to go into administration over unpaid tax.

Duckworth, who became club president after leaving the board, died in 2020.

But his family have now issued a statement expressing their sadness.

The statement, issued on the Twitter feed of Warriors club legend Chris Pennell external-link , said: "The Duckworth Family are very saddened by the recent news at Worcester Warriors.

"Cecil and other spent many years building up the rugby club and we know he would be devastated by the events which are unfolding.

"Our thoughts are with the staff and players."

A host of former Warriors players have also expressed similar feelings on Twitter.

A Warriors fans protest is planned outside Sixways on Wednesday night ahead of the FA Cup preliminary round tie between non-league football side Worcester Raiders, who share the stadium, and fellow Hellenic League club Malvern Town.

Warriors current owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring issued a statement external-link on Monday afternoon to say they were still hopeful of avoiding administration.

But there was speculation via social media on Tuesday morning that London-based audit, tax & consulting services firm RSM are close to being appointed, which would make Warriors the first Premiership club forced into administration since Richmond in 1999.

It would also mean them starting the new season with an automatic 35-point penalty, in accordance with the current RFU regulations.

Meanwhile, English Football League football club Morecambe, who also have Whittingham and Goldring on their board, have issued a statement external-link to emphasise that the League One Shrimps are unaffected by the Warriors situation - and that there is no direct tie-up between the two clubs.

They said: "The owners would like to reassure supporters that this has no impact on Morecambe FC.

"Our finances are independent, as are our budgets. We do not owe Worcester Warriors any monies and the only shared position is that we have owners in common."

Cecil Duckworth's legacy

Worcester began their journey to try to become a force in English club rugby when Cecil Duckworth got involved with the club in 1997.

He injected the funds to engineer a first promotion to the Premiership under coach John Brain in 2004.

But Warriors have never kicked on from there. They have been relegated twice and have never finished higher than eighth in their 16 years in the top flight, where they have been since the third of their three promotions in 2015.

Long-time benefactor Duckworth reduced his involvement in 2013, when Sixways Holdings Limited took over, under Greg Allen.

Duckworth remained part of the new board as club president, until his death in 2020.

By then, the club had been sold to a four-man consortium fronted by Jed McCrory in October 2018, until he left in June 2019., since when Whittingham and Goldring took charge.