Winger Lewis (left) spent last season playing with Exeter Chiefs in the Premier 15s

Gloucester-Hartpury have signed Wales international winger Caitlin Lewis ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 22-year-old has been capped seven times by Wales since making her debut in 2020.

She scored her first international try in the 2021 Six Nations during Wales' defeat against Scotland.

Lewis has played club rugby for Scarlets and Worcester Warriors while she spent last season with Premier 15s rivals Exeter Chiefs.