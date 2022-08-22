Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Davies represented Team GB in Rugby Sevens at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Scarlets have announced a recruitment role for former Wales flanker James Davies.

Davies announced his retirement from rugby in April 2022 due to concussion and has been named the club's new recruitment and operations officer.

The 31-year-old has taken on the role this summer, working alongside Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels.

"It is an exciting role to be involved in and Scarlets means a huge amount to me," said Davies.

"I am looking forward to working with Jon and [head coach] Dwayne [Peel] to help the club achieve their ambitions."

Davies, nicknamed Cubby, made more than a century of appearances for the Scarlets in an illustrious playing career that saw him win 11 Wales caps.

He also has a business degree from Bristol University and worked as an executive member of the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA).

"It is great to have someone of Cubby's experience and calibre as part of our off-field operations," added Daniels.

"There are two key elements of this role. one is to be the main interface with agents and to develop relationships, because as a club, we want to be the one of choice for their client.

"The role is also to facilitate the internal processes of succession planning and identifying retention and recruitment targets.

"Ultimately, Dwayne and myself will have the final say on that, but it is a critical process in the business and it needs somebody to facilitate it effectively."