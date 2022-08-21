Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2022

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Keelan Giles in action for Ospreys in their win Hartpury University

Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are preparing for the new season with pre-season warm-up games.

The new United Rugby Championship (URC) will begin on the weekend of 16-18 September.

Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides.

Saturday, 20 August

Hartpury University 14-41 Ospreys

Friday, 26 August

Dragons v Bristol Bears; 19:00 BST

Friday, 2 September

Gloucester v Cardiff; 19:45 BST

Scarlets v Bristol Bears; 19:00 BST

Ospreys v Northampton; Brewery Field, Bridgend - 19:00 BST

Dragons v Wasps; 19:00 BST

Friday, 9 September

Cardiff v Zebre; 19:45 BST

Scarlets v Dragons; 19:00 BST