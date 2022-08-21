Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2022
Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are preparing for the new season with pre-season warm-up games.
The new United Rugby Championship (URC) will begin on the weekend of 16-18 September.
Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides.
Saturday, 20 August
Hartpury University 14-41 Ospreys
Friday, 26 August
Dragons v Bristol Bears; 19:00 BST
Friday, 2 September
Gloucester v Cardiff; 19:45 BST
Scarlets v Bristol Bears; 19:00 BST
Ospreys v Northampton; Brewery Field, Bridgend - 19:00 BST
Dragons v Wasps; 19:00 BST
Friday, 9 September
Cardiff v Zebre; 19:45 BST
Scarlets v Dragons; 19:00 BST