Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff players celebrate winning the 2021-22 Welsh Premiership title

Discussions over the size of the Welsh Premiership are continuing but clubs will be informed of plans ahead of the new season, officials have said.

Reports suggest the Premiership, rather than be reduced to 10 teams, will expand to include 14 sides from the 2023-24 season.

Premiership clubs chairman Jonathan Jones said talks were ongoing.

The Welsh Rugby Union's head of rugby performance, Geraint John, said an announcement would come in due course.

"It would be wrong to tell people when we haven't engaged with everybody and haven't communicated to all our commercial partners and stakeholders what is happening and the clubs are aware of that," John said.

"We will make sure prior to the season that everybody knows exactly what is happening and we know the conversation is is there promotion and relegation from the leagues below.

"But we'll make sure that everybody is fully aware before the season starts so everybody understands what's going on."

John confirmed the Premiership season would adopt a traditional structure, with play-offs at the end for the top four.

The Premiership's last full season was 2018-19, with the two subsequent campaigns scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic before a reduced 11-game league season in 2021-22.

"Everybody's looking forward to hopefully an uninterrupted season," John added.

"These Premiership sides have had so many stop-starts, even last season when they didn't play the full home and away [fixtures].

"But this year they know they are playing home and away and know at the end there are play-offs and there's excitement around the place."

The new campaign starts in September and the forthcoming season will see Thursday evening games, which will be broadcast live on S4C.

"One of the reasons we went for Thursday nights was to try and attract younger people in," said Premiership chairman Jones, who is also chair of Ebbw Vale, one of the current 12 clubs.

"We kind of lost that younger audience over probably the last 20 years."