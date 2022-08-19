Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The two-Test series marks a first-ever summer tour for Ireland's senior women's side

Japan v Ireland, first Test Venue: Ecopa Stadium, Fukuroi City Date: Saturday, 20 August Kick-off: 11:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland's two Test series against Japan presents the "perfect opportunity" for new players to make an impact, says head coach Greg McWilliams.

Six Irish players are in line to make their debut on Saturday, with four uncapped backs set to start.

"Games like this very seldom happen so you have to experiment," said McWilliams.

"People will say, 'oh they're testing another half-back combination', but there will be lots of them.

"We're not in a rush here"

The series, a first-ever summer tour for Ireland's senior women's side, comes off the back of a number of summer training camps aimed primarily at bringing new players into the fold.

Among Saturday's four uncapped starters is 18-year-old fly-half Dannah O'Brien, who only completed her leaving certificate - the Irish equivalent to A-levels - in June.

Nicole Cronin, Ireland's starting 10 for the majority of this year's Six Nations campaign, is on the bench and will offer cover for both half-back positions.

Dannah O'Brien, 18, will make her debut from fly-half on Saturday

"This is a great chance for us to test players," McWilliams continued.

"I'm very comfortable with another combination next week. People are working very hard and deserve a shot. Away we go and eventually the more people you have getting an opportunity, it's a good thing.

"You need to be adaptive. In the women's game you need to be able to play multiple positions. If we're doing a good job coaching, players should be able to interchange. It shouldn't be as rigid as, 'oh they're trying another nine and 10'.

"We cover all those in training and their versatility is a strength. Nicole is a baller. I like her at 10 and nine. It depends on how the game goes.

"There's no pressure on Dannah, Nicole can come on if needs be but if Dannah is going well, we can bring on Nicole or Molly at nine. They both play slightly different ways. And again that is the performance strategy.

"Selection comes down to the person, the player and the performance strategy. So depending on how the game is going, both nines have strengths."