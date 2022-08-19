Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales making ‘massive progress’ says Wilkins

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has named five uncapped players in a 37-strong squad for next week's pre-World Cup training camp in North America.

Eloise Hayward, Lowri Norkett, Lilliana Podpadec, Carys Williams and Jenni Scoble are included for the trip which ends with a Test match against Canada.

Wales also have a warm-up game against England in September.

"We've come off the back of a tough July where we pushed the girls hard physically," said Cunningham.

"Now we are transitioning more towards the rugby side of things."

The week-long trip to Canada will include a competitive training session against the Canadians as well as the Test match against the home team in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Saturday, 27 August (21:00 BST).

The two teams last met in Cardiff in November 2021, when Wales led 7-0 at the break but Canada won 24-7.

"We've told the group that we want them to be known as one of the fittest teams around, which means they have to work hard every day, " said Cunningham.

"We don't want anyone to outwork us.

"Going to Canada will give us a chance to look at the gains we have made in that department. We had a good game against Canada in the autumn in which we did really well for about 60 minutes.

"Then Canada pulled away in the end. That's something we're looking forward to seeing - how we finish games, how we stay in the fight and being away from home with 37 players is going to pull us even closer together as a group."

At this autumn's Rugby World Cup Wales will be in Pool A alongside hosts New Zealand, Australia and Scotland, with their first match against the Scots on Sunday, 9 October in Whangarei.

"Going to Canada is like experiencing a mini-World Cup - we'll have to get on a plane, fly to a different country, adapt quickly and get used to new training facilities," added Cunningham.

"That's going to be tough, but it will be great preparation and give the 37 players another chance to bond.

Wales pre-World Cup preparations have included training sessions on the sand dunes at Merthyr Mawr

"We finish with a Test match which will be great for us as ahead of the World Cup.

"It will be a different week to a normal Test match week because we are still in pre-season mode. It will be a tough challenge for the group.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for some players who didn't have many, or any, opportunities during the Six Nations and we want to reward some players who have trained really well with us recently. We're excited to see how they deliver against a top nation.

"Competition is very high. We have to finalise a 32 to get on the plane [for the World Cup] and we want players to have a chance to show us what they can do.

"If they go out and perform, the opportunity is there for them for the World Cup and beyond."

Centre Norkett was a replacement in Wales' 31-23 victory against the USA Falcons in an uncapped international in March, as was second row forward Podpadec, who is also now one of 29 professional and two semi-professional players in the Wales women's set-up.

Welsh-born centre Williams has previously won six caps for England.

Wales squad

Backs: Keira Bevan, Lleucu George, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Lisa Neumann, Lowri Norkett, Kayleigh Powell, Elinor Snowsill, Niamh Terry, Eloise Hayward, Meg Webb, Carys Williams.

Forwards: Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Gwen Crabb, Georgia Evans, Kat Evans, Abbie Fleming, Cerys Hale, Sioned Harries, Cara Hope, Natalia John, Manon Johnes, Kelsey Jones, Bethan Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap, Carys Phillips, Lilliana Podpadec, Gwenllian Pyrs, Donna Rose, Jenni Scoble, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Robyn Wilkins,