Leicester Tigers lock Ollie Chessum featured in England's tour of Australia in July

Leicester Tigers have agreed new deals with six senior players, plus one from their academy.

Ollie Chessum, Julian Montoya, Harry Wells, Guy Porter, James Whitcombe and Will Hurd have extended their contracts beyond the 2022-23 season.

Academy lock Lewis Chessum - younger brother of Ollie - has also agreed a new deal at the Premiership club.

"It is incredibly pleasing to be able to announce these new deals," said head coach Steve Borthwick.

"Each of these young men has worked incredibly hard for the club and been integral to what we are building at Leicester Tigers.

"They are the reward for their efforts and commitment to Tigers, to their teammates and to our supporters.

"I feel privileged to be able to continue to be a part of their journey as players."

Ollie Chessum, who has made 31 appearances for the Tigers, made his England debut against Italy in the 2022 Six Nations and featured in the July tour of Australia, starting the third Test after coming off the bench in the first two games against the Wallabies.

Porter has also featured for England, making two summer starts against Australia at centre, while lock Wells, with 156 Leicester appearances, made his Test debut in 2021.

Meanwhile, England back Anthony Watson will return to action after a 10-month injury absence when he makes his Leicester debut on Friday in the pre-season friendly away to Jersey Reds.

The full back, who joined from Bath in May, has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in October last year.

The 28-year-old is joined in the starting XV by fellow newcomers Jimmy Gopperth, Phil Cokanasiga and Olly Cracknell.