Jarrard Hayler played for Saracens during the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2018

Cornish Pirates have signed Royal Navy flanker Jarrard Hayler for the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old is a commissioned officer in the Royal Marines and has captained the Royal Navy against the Army at Twickenham.

"He's an impressive young man," head coach Gavin Cattle said.

"Because of his background, he has applied himself really well, has leadership qualities and fits comfortably into our environment."

Hayler, who has signed a one-year deal, has also played for Saracens in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, Plymouth Albion, Taunton and Dundee.

"I feel that being a Royal Marine has helped me grow as a person and enabled me to develop physical and mental robustness plus leadership skills," he said.

"I am thoroughly looking forward to being a part of the Cornish Pirates and its culture."

The Pirates get their 2022-23 Championship season under way at home against Richmond on Friday, 9 September.

They finished third in the second tier last season.