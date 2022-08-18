Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Taylor played his 150th game for Saracens in April last season

Saracens centre Duncan Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the club through the 2022-23 season.

The Scotland international has been with Saracens since 2012 after initially signing on a dual contract from Bedford Blues the year before.

The outside back surpassed 150 appearances for the club last season.

Taylor, 32, has 28 international caps since making his debut in 2013.

"I'm delighted to be staying. This club is a special place and I can't wait to get going again for what is a hugely exciting season," he said.