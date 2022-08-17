Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Sio has played at the past two World Cups for Australia

Exeter Chiefs have signed Australia loose-head prop Scott Sio.

He has signed a "long-term deal" after 11 seasons at Super Rugby side Brumbies, where he has been a team-mate of ex-Exeter scrum-half Nic White.

Sio, 30, has won 71 caps for his country and started the Wallabies' 2015 World Cup final loss to New Zealand.

"I'm super excited about the move. It's something new, something fresh, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge," he told the Exeter website.

"I've spoken to a few boys about the club and all of them have talked it up and said it's a great place to go and play rugby."

Sio is Exeter's sixth summer signing, following the arrivals of Aidon Davis, Ruben van Heerden, Solomone Kata and Leinster duo Jack Dunne and Rory O'Loughlin.

He played in the first two Tests against England last month, having helped the Brumbies make the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, but has missed the start of the Rugby Championship with a shoulder injury he sustained in the second Test.

Sio is the latest in a string of Australia players to join Exeter over the past few seasons.

Dean Mumm captained the club, while White, Greg Holmes, Dave Dennis and Lachie Turner have all spent time at Sandy Park.

"It's going to be good coming up against some of the best teams in Europe," Sio added.

"Watching the Champions Cup you can see it's a pretty special competition, and I know the Premiership is going to be just as tough.

"It's going to be physical and a lot is put on you as a forward, but that's one of the things that attracted me to coming over. I wanted to test myself in a new team and a new environment."