Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ian Foster succeeded Steve Hansen after the All Blacks lost to England in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals

The New Zealand Rugby board has "unanimously agreed" Ian Foster should remain as national team coach through to next year's World Cup.

The All Blacks had lost five out of six games before beating South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Chief executive Mark Robinson said after the win that NZR would "take stock of the situation" this week.

And on Wednesday he added: "Some of the steps we've seen in recent weeks give us huge confidence going forward."

Foster, 57, succeeded Steve Hansen after the 2019 World Cup, but after the 2-1 series defeat by Ireland in July, assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar were relieved of their duties.

Jason Ryan came in as forwards coach and selector Joe Schmidt was appointed to work with Foster on strategy and attack, but the former Ireland coach is now set to become a full-time assistant coach.

"I'm delighted he's here for the right reasons - he complements the group we've got," said Foster.

The former assistant coach added: "I just want to remind people it's a privilege to be in this job. I believe in the plan I've got and believe we've got great support behind us."

The All Blacks won the World Cup in 2011 and 2015, but lost to England in the 2019 semi-finals.

The 2023 World Cup takes place in France from September, and New Zealand's next Rugby Championship match is against Argentina on 27 August.