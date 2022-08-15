Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bryce Hegarty won the Australian Super Rugby title with the Queensland Reds before moving to Leicester

Australian Bryce Hegarty will leave Leicester Tigers next season to join the Western Force ahead of the start of the Super Rugby season in February.

The 29-year-old has played 15 games and scored 63 points, playing at both full-back and fly-half, since joining Tigers from the Queensland Reds last summer.

Hegarty said the move would put him "in the best position" to earn a call-up to Australia's World Cup squad next year.

"I feel extremely motivated to leave on a good note," Hegarty said.

"The opportunity to head back to Australia was a tough decision to make.

"However, I felt the opportunity to put myself in the best position possible to be a part of the World Cup squad for Australia was too hard to let pass by. I am very grateful to Steve and the club for allowing me this opportunity."

Hegarty started six league games at full-back last season, but did not feature in their Premiership final win against Saracens in June.

The utility back is the second Tigers play in the past week to confirm that he will leave the club mid-season for an Australian Super Rugby side, with winger Nemani Nadolo set to join Waratahs.