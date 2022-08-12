Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Durham Sharks did not win a game last season

DMP Durham Sharks will compete in the 2022/23 season of the Premier 15s after finding the required funding, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

The club set up a crowdfunding bid earlier this month to raise £50,000 for help with "basic running costs required to compete in the league this season".

Funds were raised through a "combination of crowdfunding, sponsorship and public support".

DMP have been in the league since its formation in 2017.

The club and the RFU worked together to find a "suitable outcome" during the uncertain time and in a statement the governing body added: "The two parties will continue to be in regular dialogue throughout the pre-season period."

The crowdfunding bid, which raised just over £26,000, asked for help to "keep women's elite rugby alive in the North East".

Sharks are the most northern club in the Premier 15s and, unlike most other clubs, are not affiliated with a men's Premiership side.

The club finished bottom of last season's table, losing all 18 games and conceding 1,240 points.

The new league season will start on 19 November with fixtures being released on 17 August.