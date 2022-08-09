Wasps played their final home game of last season on 20 May

Wasps Group chief executive Stephen Vaughan says he is "saddened" by the criticism aimed at the Premiership rugby club about their "unsafe pitch".

Stadium tenants Coventry City were forced to cancel this season's first home game after the ground was used to host rugby at the Commonwealth Games.

The Championship club have also switched Wednesday's Carabao Cup home tie to Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium.

"In May we informed CCFC we would not be relaying the pitch," Vaughan said.

"No objection was raised to that course of action then or at any other time.

"We were saddened to see that information and stories have been put out in the press without our prior knowledge, and this message has been relayed to the football club.

Vaughan added that the contract to host Commonwealth Games events at the stadium was signed before Coventry committed to returning to the ground, in March 2021.

"They were fully aware of the timetable of events."

Sixty-five rugby sevens matches were played at the Coventry Building Society Arena in three days during the Commonwealth Games

Vaughan points out that City were advised that they should switch their opening few home games of the season - as the pitch would never have be ready in time after such heavy use.

"But we were informed by CCFC that this was not possible," he said.

"Sixty-five rugby sevens matches were played at the Arena in three days and a pitch, new or established, could not withstand that amount of wear and tear, and then be in pristine condition a week later, regardless of the efforts of the ground staff.

"Maintaining a pitch with two sports on it is always a challenge, so the recent unique set of circumstances has been particularly difficult and has naturally put the pitch under enormous strain.

"Despite what some may think, we want CCFC to play all their home games here, and it benefits no-one when there are issues such as this played out in public with incorrect or missing information.

Vaughan said Coventry's Carabao Cup game was moved "without a further pitch inspection", adding that he hoped the club "feel they are able" to play their next Championship home game, against Wigan on 16 August, at the stadium.

"We have agreed that an independent agronomist selected by the EFL can come to the arena and carry out their own inspection of the pitch.

"We hope they feel it is able to be played on and I know, as professionals, they are aware and understand the circumstances surrounding the pitch recently."

'Not getting involved in protracted, public discussion'

In the statement, Vaughan also said it was "extremely disappointing" to "yet again be defending ourselves against rumour and accusation".

"We won't be getting involved in a protracted, public discussion about this, which serves no-one's interest, but felt we needed to ensure people had the correct information," he added.

Wasps first became City's landlords when they moved in but bought the ground in December 2014 - shortly after the Sky Blues' return to the city from 14 months' exile in Northampton, following a dispute over rent.

But they have been under a financial strain, especially since the Covid pandemic, and in June requested millions of pounds of public money from the West Midlands Combined Authority.

The stadium was jointly owned by Arena Coventry Ltd, set up partially from a trust fund left by a Sky Blues fan when City first moved there in 2005 after the controversial sale of their previous home, Highfield Road, for housing development.

A further dispute then led to City playing in Birmingham at St Andrew's for two seasons, before returning to Coventry last year.