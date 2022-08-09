Close menu

Eddie Jones: England head coach admonished by RFU over private school system criticism

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments82

Eddie Jones and Bill Sweeney.
The RFU said chief executive Bill Sweeney (right) had spoken with Eddie Jones about his comments on Sunday

England head coach Eddie Jones has been admonished by the Rugby Football Union for criticising the national team's reliance on the private school system.

Jones, 62, claimed the pathway produced players who had enjoyed a "closeted life" and lacked "resolve" in a weekend interviewexternal-link with the i newspaper.

Eight of the England squad that won July's Test decider in Australia were fully or partially privately schooled.

Jones had been reminded of the "valued role" the sector played, the RFU said.

"The RFU is hugely appreciative and supportive of the role both the independent and state school sectors play in introducing boys and girls to our sport and in our player pathway," a statement added.

"A collaborative approach and strong partnerships within the education sector ensure players are supported and offered opportunities to develop at all schools.

"The most recent England men's squad contained players who have benefited from time within independent schools, including Maro Itoje and Henry Arundell, as well as many from the state sector including Jonny Hill and Courtney Lawes.

"As a union, we are always working to broaden the appeal and accessibility of rugby union to boys and girls from a wide range of backgrounds."

The union said its chief executive Bill Sweeney had spoken personally to the oft-outspoken Australian head coach, whose contract at Twickenham expires after next year's World Cup, about his comments.

Jones had claimed in his interview that "you are going to have to blow the whole thing up" as the system yielded young players who struggled to lead because "everything's done for you".

"When we are on the front foot we are the best in the world," Jones added. "When we are not on the front foot our ability to find a way to win, our resolve, is not as it should be."

The independent sector produced most of England's 2003 World Cup winning squad and the head coach of that side, Sir Clive Woodward, has labelled Jones' criticism "insulting, divisive and disrespectful".

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

85 comments

  • Comment posted by adman45, today at 17:04

    Jones is spot on. Same with Cricket. He has clearly hit a raw nerve. Eddie don't upset the old boy network

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:03

    Well said Eddie Jones. Its an obvious problem. We are a country of 60m and yet we take the majority of our rugby players from a very small number of schools - and its not even all private schools. It's a basic pyramid thing. The wider the net, the higher the standard, the more success.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 17:03

    I have to agree with Mr Jones

  • Comment posted by leveller, today at 17:03

    Rugby Union and cricket are both hampered by the power of privately educated governors and players. It's not as bad as it was but it's still there. Jones is just telling it as it is.

  • Comment posted by Factsnotopinions, today at 17:02

    Where’s the HYS about the ridiculously disproportionate resources wasted by BBC and law enforcement about a SINGLE burglary (Ecclestone). If I had been burgled of a similar fraction of my wealth I’m sure the BBC would not report it and the most I would get from police would be crime prevention and security advice.

  • Comment posted by patbee, today at 17:02

    He’s not exactly wrong though is he. Classism presents as many barriers as racism to some sports in this country.

  • Comment posted by Jon L, today at 17:02

    if he'd said rugby needs to be played in more state schools I don't think there would have been much argument. Its like he is trying to piss people at the top off, perhaps to get the sack and a pay off. Pretty insulting to ex-private schoolers who now play for England also. Not a great fan of big sweeping generalisations like that-its ignorant. And I'm a state schooler.

  • Comment posted by isitme, today at 17:02

    When the rfu realise most of what he's said is true Nd has a lot of support I wonder if they'll have the decency to say... Yeah.. Its something that has some merit and worth looking into

  • Comment posted by wyattlane, today at 17:00

    Ooh, touchy touchy .. the RFU is getting out of shape because it knows the majority of top rugby players are either public school or Grammar school educated, and they don't like this pointed out as their inclusive image suffers. If the RFU is concerned about the game, how about making tickets for Twickenham more affordable and not charging £100 for restricted view seats and £7 plus for a beer?

  • Comment posted by truth, today at 17:00

    What’s wrong with what he said? It’s an opinion. Here’s how they work. You don’t have to agree! It’s a brilliant concept really!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 17:03

      JimmyC replied:
      He has just publicly announced that half his squad are big softies who can’t think for themselves.

      Absolute gold dust for opponents

  • Comment posted by The enemy within, today at 16:59

    Awww, has he hurt your feelings boys?
    Try being used as cannon fodder, then you might have something to cry about.

  • Comment posted by sp141068, today at 16:58

    Agree with Jones

  • Comment posted by SH, today at 16:58

    An Aussie from a modest background tells an elitist establishment that elitism is holding it back.. and they don’t like it. The irony.

    And yes he is right, know countless public school alumni who are completely useless.

  • Comment posted by Dosey, today at 16:56

    Its not a case of hate Eddie but how many times does he have to say inane things with no sense behind them before the RFU realize he is the worst thing to hit English rugby probably ever. Read the sub text to this and he is saying its not my fault we lose it is the players because they have lived "closeted lives" and lacked "resolve" great coach!

    • Reply posted by Grommy, today at 17:01

      Grommy replied:
      Hes right

  • Comment posted by Jagie Rai, today at 16:56

    Jones is right

  • Comment posted by CrazyHorse, today at 16:56

    Does Eddie Jones speak from experience of being educated through private school in England??
    No.
    He blames his failings on the private schooling system?
    He has the most talented generation of England players since 2003 yet he cannot get them to regularly and consistently produce the goods on the field.
    He is an embarrassment and I cannot wait to see the back of him personally.

    • Reply posted by Grommy, today at 17:00

      Grommy replied:
      Hes right

  • Comment posted by Pierres28, today at 16:55

    Truth always hurts

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 16:55

    When you're right, you're right

  • Comment posted by David Powell, today at 16:54

    Yes, probably insulting,divisive, disrespectful.......but more importantly true!

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 16:54

    The suits in RFU must be the same as the suits in the ECB with no idea about grass roots sports in normal England
    They are only concerned with how much they can make out of corporate deals and TV and video and streaming revenue
    This is why in both sports they never tap into the vast talent pool in normal school's
    And they are the worst for it

    • Reply posted by Timmee25, today at 17:03

      Timmee25 replied:
      Happily rugby and cricket aren’t generally soiled by the fans seen in certain other sports. I can take my kids to both types of game, but won’t take them to football to hear racism and foul language, with the odd punch up thrown in.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured