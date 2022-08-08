Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

In all, Nemani Nadolo has scored 16 tries in 37 appearances for Leicester

Leicester winger Nemani Nadolo is to leave the Premiership champions to join Waratahs in time for the new Australian Super Rugby season in February.

The Fiji international, 34, has come to a "mutual agreement" with Tigers to be released from his contract midway through the English campaign.

Nadolo's 10 tries last season saw him finish as the club's leading scorer.

"On behalf of everybody at the club, I thank him for his contribution," said Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick. external-link

"His decision to return home to Australia is one he has made with his family and one that we - as a club - support him in."

Despite being born in Fiji Nadolo grew up in Australia and has previously played for Crusaders and, towards the start of his career, Waratahs in Super Rugby.

He joined Leicester from Montpellier in 2020 and played a significant part in them winning their first Premiership title in nine years, despite not being involved in the final.

"I'll forever be grateful to the club for understanding my situation and allowing my family and I to move back to Australia," Nadolo said.

"There is a lot of rugby to be played from now until I leave and I look forward to hopefully making many more memories in the Tigers jersey."