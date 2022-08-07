Close menu

Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins

Charlie Matthews playing for Wasps
Charlie Matthews made 28 appearances for Premiership side Wasps between 2018 and 2020

Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves.

The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances.

The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's first division.

Matthews has also represented England Saxons during his career.

"I'm delighted to re-sign with Harlequins. This is the place my career first started and I'm looking forward to coming home to The Stoop," Matthews said.

"I've had a great experience in Japan and feel recharged and ready to play in the top flight of English and European rugby again."

