South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: All Blacks fall to fifth defeat in last six Tests

South Africa
South Africa led from the eighth minute until the end of the game
South Africa v New Zealand, Rugby Championship
South Africa (10) 26
Tries: Arendse, Le Roux Cons: Pollard 2 Pens: Pollard 3 Drop-goal Pollard
New Zealand (3) 10
Tries: Frizell Cons: Mo'unga Pens: J Barrett

New Zealand fell to a fifth defeat in their last six Tests as they lost 26-10 against South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener in Nelspruit.

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was later sent off, crossed for the first try.

Handre Pollard kicked the Springboks 19-3 ahead but Shannon Frizell reduced the deficit with a late try.

As the All Blacks pushed for another, substitute Willie le Roux scored with the penultimate play of the game and Pollard kicked the final conversion.

Further disappointment for the visitors follows a first home Test series defeat by Ireland last month.

Arendse's first international try was just reward as the world champions dominated the set-piece and breakdown from the start of the game, despite losing scrum-half Faf de Klerk to a first-minute head knock.

Pollard's 16 points inflicted further damage on the All Blacks as the hosts recorded their biggest win over their southern hemisphere rivals since 1928.

The only negative for the Boks was Arendse's sending off for a dangerous tackle in the air on 75 minutes.

But Frizell's late response could not dampen the party atmosphere at the Mbombela Stadium as Le Roux gathered a loose ball to scamper clear and register a second South African try.

New Zealand came into the game as underdogs but their third defeat in a row piles yet more pressure on head coach Ian Foster.

"Congratulations to South Africa, they were more clinical than us," Foster said. "They played their game well.

"Under pressure they went to the kicking game and that put us under a lot of pressure.

"For us, I actually thought it was a step up in performance from the last series. The line-out worked well, the maul defence was good and our overall defence was pretty solid.

"We perhaps just missed a little bit of timing in terms of our attack. We will have to go and look at that."

New Zealand conceded 12 penalties to the Boks' seven, and Foster added: "It felt like we weren't getting the rub of the green in the first 20 minutes and that put us behind a little bit.

"The third quarter was critical for us in terms of getting back into the game, but all the Springboks did was carry hard and get a few penalties. That is their game, which is a pressure game.

"You saw as the match unfolded the opportunities did start to come, there were just a couple of handling errors. I thought we made some strides [forward], but we have to prove that next week."

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said: "The Springboks threw a hell of a lot at us, we did quite well to absorb it but it took a lot out of us. They kept applying pressure, especially at the breakdown, and that disrupted a lot of our flow.

"We're bitterly disappointed, it really hurts. We must get better at the breakdown and the contestables [in the air]. I can't ask any more of the team in terms of the belief and the effort. It is just small margins at this level."

Comments

Join the conversation

178 comments

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 19:15

    Wow. Puts into perspective how well Wales did against this SA team in S Africa.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 19:21

      FrankMachin replied:
      NZ are currently very poor and in turmoil under a feckless coach. Wales should have lost 3 - 0 on their tour.

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 19:19

    I'm a Bok supporter, and believe me, you doubt the All Blacks at your peril, I suspect poor management. They shall return, big time.!

    • Reply posted by sd0001, today at 19:27

      sd0001 replied:
      Can't see it for a while. The AB's never bother about forward dominance, just as long as they hold their own. But the truth is, they can't do that at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Reef Break, today at 19:16

    Well done, SA. Completely dismantled ABs.

    But, as a neutral and at a time when rugby is under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, this match highlighted all that’s wrong with the game at the moment. Stop/start. Kick/chase. Scrum/maul. Ignore skills/attack/phase play. Empty bench. Repeat.

    • Reply posted by Ryan PW, today at 20:18

      Ryan PW replied:
      Totally disagree, it was an excellent performance by SA and there was actually lots of running rugby if you watched the match?!?

  • Comment posted by Shupi, today at 19:10

    Can’t recall ever seeing such a weak All Black side.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 19:22

      FrankMachin replied:
      The side is not weak, take a look at the head coach. They are underperforming and have been since the world cup but this match and the series against Ireland was truly woeful.

  • Comment posted by dtm, today at 19:36

    Well done the Boks, much the better team and prepared. The All Blacks are disappointingly a shambles, devoid of game plan and fire power up front. Tactically inept, can’t see the coach and captain continuing beyond this championship.

    • Reply posted by rob, today at 19:58

      rob replied:
      Rubbish

  • Comment posted by nochiponmyshoulder, today at 19:28

    is it the Tiger woods or Mike Tyson effect , once you know they can be beaten half the battle is over

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 19:32

      FrankMachin replied:
      No, NZ like with the last Test series were very poor.

  • Comment posted by Webb1, today at 19:15

    Makes Wales recent tour to S Africa look even better.

    • Reply posted by FrankMachin, today at 19:19

      FrankMachin replied:
      It is more of an indication of where NZ are. Their performances against Ireland were the worst they have strung together in a very long time and are under a feckless head coach. If RSA put out a best available side in the second test it would have been 3 - 0. RSA had a lot of ball but regularly failed to take advantage of it same as they did against Wales

  • Comment posted by Thegreatpoobar, today at 19:45

    The last three NZ matches is the first time I have seen NZ players afraid of making mistakes. Losing belief and feeling pressure. Something needs to change for them to get their mojo back.

    Players distracted by the thought of making errors are usually over coached.....

    New coach is preferable to new players.

    • Reply posted by Quinnebago, today at 21:03

      Quinnebago replied:
      Agree entirely - classy players don't become impotent overnight. Something just isn't clicking in NZ rugby at the moment. They could easily return to be a force for the World Cup but I don't see them doing it under the current management

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 19:15

    As a New Zealander I have to say this is our weakest side I have seen in at least 30 years. Long gone are the days of Mccaw , Reid, Kano ,and Carter. Ireland showed the rest of the world in the last month or so the blue print to beat us. Not looking good at all and I think foster has to go now.

    • Reply posted by Reef Break, today at 19:18

      Reef Break replied:
      TBH, I think Eng did that (found the blueprint) in the RWC SF. ABs still haven’t worked out how to deal with aggressive/rush D when their skills are under pressure. Added to which, their set piece has crumbled.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 19:09

    Haven't seen us beat the AB much in my lifetime but that was just about as clinical as you can get. Starting to wonder if they are experiencing more than just a blip, maybe the rest of the world have finally caught up. Really happy with the game and result.

    • Reply posted by lea and lance, today at 19:20

      lea and lance replied:
      You may be correct Tim about the rest if the world catching up.

      Be interesting to see what Messrs Muliaina, Kirwen and Wilson have you say tomorrow on the Breakdown a NZ tv rugby roundup programme on Sunday evenings. You can catch it on You Tube the following day. They seem to think that the All Blacks have a God given right to always win. They don't and need to accept there are better sides now

  • Comment posted by jonhan, today at 19:19

    This is the first serious blip in New Zealand rugby since what, the big bang? Their only worry is it might take them longer to get out of it as they have so little experience of being in a tough period.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 19:23

      TheMassDebator replied:
      Since 1970, when they went on a run of only 2 wins in 8 games

  • Comment posted by Muckyshoe, today at 19:37

    Amazing how a team collapses once they realise that they have to play by the laws like everyone else and that they don't know how to. It's been a long time coming.

  • Comment posted by Ian Watts, today at 19:23

    "Pollard's 16 points from the tee" Were not 3 of them from a drop goal? I'll get my coat!i

  • Comment posted by JBM, today at 19:25

    New Zealand look an absolute shambles at the moment.

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 19:27

    What has happened to the AB" tight 5, used to command respect, great skills, now shunted around like mere mortals. Has the way the super 12 is played, more NBA than rugby, meant that the hard edge in the tight and set piece has been blunted. You can have the best backs in the world, which they have not, if stuffed up front then as we all know all hope is lost.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 20:32

    I know NZ have never sacked a coach, but there’s a first time for everything. To have any chance at the next WC, Foster has to go. Don’t make the mistake England have with EJ. By not getting rid of Jones, the gutless RFU have lost the next WC.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 21:52

      Paul replied:
      Short memory Nick. One of only two coaches to make the World Cup Final last time out. Destroyed the then, unbeatable All Blacks and will be there or thereabouts in France next year. I will take that all day long.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 20:25

    I would go out and say this is a direct result of The Boks leaving super rugby. The SA provinces hardened the kiwis for far too long and just look at how Wales and Ireland and Scotland are doing, all benefitting from playing against SA franchises, can NZ rugby recover from this? Only time will tell but that is my opinion and at least the SA franchises are now benefiting financially too! Lekker man

    • Reply posted by 7180, today at 21:03

      7180 replied:
      and can I remind you that it was not SA's choice to move out of Super Rugby but you guys kicking us out....We miss playing Southern Hemisphere teams too....

  • Comment posted by Grand Master T, today at 19:35

    Well done Bokke. Lekker!!

  • Comment posted by robocop, today at 19:21

    Will be a very open rwc - still 13 months away - NZ will surely change coach - England are getting better and perform well in tournaments

    France I think favourites but Ireland SA England NZ Australia will all be competitive

    • Reply posted by Kobra Kev, today at 19:36

      Kobra Kev replied:
      England are nowhere near the top 4

  • Comment posted by Robko123, today at 20:47

    I don’t know if anyone noticed, but the refs are also starting to ping the ABs for the kind of infringements that they always got away with in the past (such as offsite at the breakdown, entering the ruck from the side etc). In the past, it seemed that they were always given the benefit of the doubt (similar to united under fergie). About time in my opinion.

    • Reply posted by Rugby2003, today at 20:56

      Rugby2003 replied:
      Spot on👍. NZ are now being caught out.

